JPD investigating after man is shot in the shoulder

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the shoulder just after 2:00 p.m.
Officers responded to Terry Road near Interstate 20 where they found a 39-year-old man. The victim told officers that he was driving on Terry Road when a shot was fired from an unknown dark colored vehicle.
The victim was transported with a non life-threatening injury. The suspect’s identity and type of vehicle remain unknown.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
This investigation is ongoing.
