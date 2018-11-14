JPD investigating after man is shot in the shoulder

By Waverly McCarthy | November 14, 2018 at 3:52 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 3:52 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the shoulder just after 2:00 p.m.

Officers responded to Terry Road near Interstate 20 where they found a 39-year-old man. The victim told officers that he was driving on Terry Road when a shot was fired from an unknown dark colored vehicle.

The victim was transported with a non life-threatening injury. The suspect’s identity and type of vehicle remain unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

This investigation is ongoing.

