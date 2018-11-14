Huge stakes for the Soul Bowl

LORMAN, MS (WLBT) - The stakes couldn’t be higher for Alcorn State when they host Jackson State Saturday. Accompanying the annual bragging rights that go along with the “Soul Bowl” this year is the chance to host the SWAC Championship game.
The SWAC announced last month the conference’s football championship game would be relocated to an on campus location determined by the league. A win Saturday against the rival Tigers would clinch not only the Braves' 5th straight East Division title, but cement them with the league’s best conference record at 6-1.
But Alcorn head coach Fred McNair warns: don’t look too far ahead.
“We’ve just got to take care of business on Saturday and everything else will fall in place,” McNair told WLBT. “We’ve just got to take this game as it is, and be ready to play a well-fought ballgame.”
Still, players know that even for a program that’s played in no shortage of big games over the last few years, Saturday is going to be special.
“This probably ranks number one,” answered Alcorn senior defensive lineman Sterling Shippy when asked where Saturday’s game with Jackson State ranks amongst all the games he’s played in a Brave uniform.
“Every game is a big game," Shippy continued. "But this also a big, big game right here.”
