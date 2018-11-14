Georgia election uncertainty lingers amid legal wrangling

The campaign has asked him to order county election officials to accept any absentee ballots on which there was missing or insufficient information as long as that doesn't "substantially obstruct" officials from verifying the absentee voter's identity. It also asked him to order county election officials to accept information that's submitted to fix issues with provisional ballots, and to count those votes until 5 p.m. Wednesday. And it asked that provisional ballots cast by a voter registered in the wrong county be counted as if the voter had shown up at the wrong precinct.