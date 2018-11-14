First Alert Forecast: cold, blustery; wintry mix possible Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Another system will begin to gather to the south of the area, spreading more clouds and funneling in chilly air to central Mississippi. Expect mainly to mostly cloudy skies with a small chance of a shower or two. A few snowflakes, mixing with rain and sleet could fall today at times. Best chances will in the Lower Delta counties and north of I-20. Highs will stay in the 30s and 40s, with a brisk northerly breeze continuing. Winds will subside overnight as lows drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s, zones of frost will be possible early Thursday.