First Alert Forecast: cold, blustery; wintry mix possible Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Another system will begin to gather to the south of the area, spreading more clouds and funneling in chilly air to central Mississippi. Expect mainly to mostly cloudy skies with a small chance of a shower or two. A few snowflakes, mixing with rain and sleet could fall today at times. Best chances will in the Lower Delta counties and north of I-20. Highs will stay in the 30s and 40s, with a brisk northerly breeze continuing. Winds will subside overnight as lows drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s, zones of frost will be possible early Thursday.
THURSDAY: After several gloomy days, sunshine finally returns to the skies – but expect the morning to start off cold. All of central Mississippi will be in the freezer, in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Gradually, temperatures will rebound to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect another chilly night, under clear skies, in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An upper low will spin north of the area, ushering in brighter skies by Thursday. Highs will rebound into the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday, gradually working our way through the 50s – into the lower 60s by Saturday and Sunday. A weak system may offer a chance for a shower or two Monday and Tuesday, along with a slight dip in temperatures – though most will stay in the lower 60s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
