Family fights for woman who ‘gives everyone a reason to smile’ after cosmetic surgery in Mexico gone wrong

(RNN) – A family in Texas is being faced with the impossible choice of whether or not to keep a loved one on life support after a trip to Mexico, reportedly for a cosmetic surgery, turned into a tragedy.
Laura Avila, a Dallas woman who “gives everyone a reason to smile” according to her sister, Angie Avila, went to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, just across the border from El Paso, late last month to obtain a medical procedure.
WFAA in Dallas reported it was for a nose surgery. According to Angie’s GoFundMe page for her sister, it went wrong.
In the post, she wrote that “Laura suffered a cardiac arrest for four minutes” due to complications from her anesthesia.
Doctors kept her fiancé in the dark for hours. And, when they finally moved her to a hospital, they held her for days while the family tried to get her back into the U.S.
The sister told WFAA “the hospital basically held us hostage” until they paid their bill.
While in Mexico, doctors put Laura into a medically-induced coma to try to prevent brain damage.
But, back in El Paso, the family learned this week that they basically have two options, according to Angie Avila’s GoFundMe post: “To let her go in peace or have her physically here.”
An April study published in the medical journal “Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery” found that there are significant risks to getting cosmetic surgery abroad. Researchers found that, of a sample of 78 patients between 2010 and 2017, 18 percent were left with serious infections or persistent pain, and another 15 percent had unhealed wounds.
Angie told WFAA that as a result of the procedure gone wrong, they’ve been told Laura “would never be able to walk or eat for herself again or speak.”
In an update on Monday on GoFundMe she said the family is “investing every second of the day fighting” for Laura.
They’re hoping to transfer her to another facility, and they’re also fighting a legal battle in Mexico to get full access to her medical records documenting the procedures, which they fear will be manipulated.
As of Tuesday, they had raised nearly $70,000 of a $150,000 goal.
They’re not giving up belief that they can get back the woman who “exudes love, life, laughter, joy, selflessness, enlightenment, passion, friendship, loyalty, forgiveness, wisdom, and so much more” as Angie wrote on GoFundMe.
