Chiefs-Rams game moved from Mexico City to LA due to field

FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, of the MORENA party, fill Azteca stadium as they wait for him to arrive for his closing campaign rally in Mexico City. The abused hybrid grass of the Azteca Stadium is generating concerns for its poor condition a week before it hosts an NFL regular-season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs. Last May, stadium authorities changed the surface from natural to hybrid. But the intense activity in the last few months has prevented the grass from reaching an optimum state. (AP Photo/Christian Palma, File) (AP)