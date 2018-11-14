Azadrian Burton, 22

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Azadrian Burton, a 22-year-old black man, died on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, after a shooting in South Jackson, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim who had been driven to an unnamed hospital by someone else.
Investigators later learned that Burton, who had been shot multiple times, died from his injuries soon afterward.
No arrests have been made in the case, and Holmes said they do not have any motive or suspect information, either.
They do, however, believe it happened in the 2600 block of Teresa Drive.
Those with information are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
