Soul Bowl to determine East champion

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The winner of Saturday’s Soul Bowl will bring home more than bragging rights.
For the first time, a berth in the SWAC Championship Game is on the line when Jackson State travels to Alcorn. The winner of Saturday’s game will lay claim to the SWAC’s East Division title.
“I can’t think of a better way to come into a final game of the season,” says Jackson State interim head coach Tony Hendrick. “Play your rival for the championship in your division. It can’t get any better than that.”
Saturday’s Soul Bowl showdown setup by Jackson State’s 20-2 victory Saturday over Alabama State. It was the Tigers second straight victory since head coach Tony Hughes left the program.
“This is why you come to Jackson State,” says Jarrad Hayes. “This is why you go to Alcorn, for a game like this.”
This year’s SWAC Championship Game will be played Saturday, December 1st on a campus location to be determined by the league.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.