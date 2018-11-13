Serena Williams’ GQ Woman of the Year cover draws backlash from fans

(CNN) - Tennis great Serena Williams is adding to her accolades.
She's been named GQ's Woman of the Year.
The 37-year-old is featured on one of four covers of the December issue.
She wears a black long-sleeve turtleneck leotard and is called "The Champion" by the magazine.
Williams is alongside GQ’s Men of the Year, actors Michael B. Jordan, Henry Golding, and Jonah Hill.
The cover has caused some controversy.
Many on social media questioned why the word “Woman” was in quotes on the cover.
The athlete's femininity has been criticized before.
Williams wrote an open letter on Reddit about being called a man because of her muscular physique last year.
In a response to the controversy a GQ employee tweeted the artist responsible for the design uses quotation marks in many of his works.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.