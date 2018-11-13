Natchez Trace shut down from Hwy 49 to I-55 in Ridgeland after head-on collision

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - The Natchez Trace is shut down from Hwy 49 to I-55 in Ridgeland after a head-on collission.
All lanes are blocked in all directions.
According to Natchez Trace Chief Ranger Sarah Davis, two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.
Trace rangers have not set up barriers but people cannot north or south of the wreck scene right now.
MDOT estimates this will take about 2 hours to clear.
Traffic is backed up and morning commuters need to find a different route this morning.
