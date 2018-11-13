Manning out duels Mullens on Monday night

Eli tosses game-winning TD pass with :53 left

November 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) catches the game-winning touchdown pass against San Francisco 49ers free safety D.J. Reed (32) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Kyle Terada)
By Mike Sands | November 12, 2018 at 10:46 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 10:46 PM

SANTA CLARA, CA (WLBT) - Eli Manning tossed the game-winning touchdown with under a minute to go, as the Giants snapped their five-game losing streak at the expense of Nick Mullens and the San Francisco 49ers.

Manning connected with Sterling Shepard on a nine-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left in the 4th quarter, ultimately giving New York the 27-23 victory. Manning threw two touchdown passes earlier in the game to Odell Beckham, Jr.

Mullens, making his second career NFL start, threw for 250 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted twice.

