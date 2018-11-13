Manning out duels Mullens on Monday night

SANTA CLARA, CA (WLBT) - Eli Manning tossed the game-winning touchdown with under a minute to go, as the Giants snapped their five-game losing streak at the expense of Nick Mullens and the San Francisco 49ers.
Manning connected with Sterling Shepard on a nine-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left in the 4th quarter, ultimately giving New York the 27-23 victory. Manning threw two touchdown passes earlier in the game to Odell Beckham, Jr.
Mullens, making his second career NFL start, threw for 250 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted twice.
