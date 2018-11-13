Local car enthusiast and history buff recognizes car dealer’s veteran backgrounds

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Most of us associate names like Herrin Gear, Paul Moak and Fowler with Jackson area car dealerships.
As we celebrate Veterans Day, one local automobile enthusiast and history buff wants to make sure we know that the men behind those names served our country with honor before they became successful businessmen.
Johnny Morrow collects cars, among other things, and made history himself as the first African-American automobile wholesaler in the state.
He says it’s important to know the contributions these veterans made to the Jackson economy when they returned from war.
“And when the war finished, they came back into Jackson and started businesses up, and then they started developments up," said Morrow. "Uh, these guys were so fantastic because, King Edward Hotel, The Sun and Sand, Highland Village, Westland Plaza..”
Morrow is producing a documentary called ‘The Legends of the Automobile Industry’ in Jackson, Mississippi, chronicling not only the achievements of the dealers, but the first African Americans in the local auto business.
An air-date is not set yet.
