JROTC cadets focus of Hinds Community College’s Veterans Day ceremony

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - Veterans Day ceremonies wrapped up across the state and the nation, with a Desert Storm pilot sharing the sacrifices of veterans with the next generation of the military.
Hinds Community College hosted the event for JROTC cadets at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl.
"I see the young people here, and I see such an opportunity for them," said Retired Air Force Lt. Colonel Stan Whitfield.
He is a veteran of the Desert Shield/Desert Storm and piloted the F-15 Fighter in the 58th Fighter Squadron.
This Veterans Day, his message is to JROTC cadets in Rankin county schools, encouraging them to honor the sacrifice of America’s service members.
“There were people that came before that sacrificed so much,” said Whitfield. “People that I knew that spent time in prison or war camps. People I knew, I can remember now, I’ll say nine of my close friends that I worked with are all gone now because they died."
That message resonates with Brandon High seniors Leland Westphal and Samantha Moore, both members of the Army National Guard.
Westphal plans to major in electrical engineering and attend Mississippi State University before being commissioned in the army.
“It’s helping to raise awareness for current military and saying ‘yeah JROTC does put in aspect like you can join the military through it, but you don’t have to.’"
Moore wants to go to the University of Southern Mississippi. Her plans are to be a combat medic in the Army National Guard.
“I took away from him that you just have to give it all you have, like no matter what, and I really liked his positive outlook,” she said. “He said he would go back and do it again. I thought that was really something to take away from it."
Sgt. 1st Class Sam Watts is over Brandon High Schools JROTC program and served in the army from 1984-2004.
“One of my favorite things about this job is watching these kids grow, because I get them from age 14 when they’re ninth graders, and I watch them develop into some very mature young people and either they go to college or go into service,” said Watts.
The patriotic ceremony, in memory of the country's veterans, helps inspire the military of the future.
"I wish I were as young as you guys because I'd do it all over again," added Whitfield.
JROTC students from Brandon, McLaurin, Pearl, Pelahatchie and Richland high schools attended Monday’s ceremony.
