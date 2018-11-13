Jackson Diocese tied to priest who lied about cancer in scam to raise money

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Catholic leaders say church offices in Mississippi and Alabama will release the names of clergy members accused of sexually abusing minors.
According to federal investigators, there is probable cause to show that a Starkville priest fraudulently received donations by lying and telling people he had cancer. His diocese knew about this and tried to cover it up while he raised money.
A Department of Homeland Security special agent said in an affidavit that the priest did not have cancer and actually had HIV.
According to authorities, the priest collected donations from church members and others then spent the money mostly on personal expenses.
Federal agents also stated that the Diocese of Jackson knew about this, and even helped spread the priest’s story about cancer in an email to other priests.
It is believed that the priest did all of this to hide his HIV illness and protect the diocese from any negative publicity.
So far, no one has been charged in this case.
Diocese offices are located in Jackson, Biloxi, Birmingham and the archdiocese in Mobile.
Clergy personnel files from nearly seven decades are being examined.
