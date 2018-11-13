First Alert Forecast: cold, blustery mid-week; gradual warm-up ahead

WEDNESDAY: Another system will begin to gather to the south of the area, spreading more clouds and funneling in chilly air to central Mississippi. Expect mostly to variably cloudy skies with a small chance of a shower or two. A random snow flurry or two can’t be ruled out, mainly north of I-20. Highs will stay in the 40s, with a brisk northerly breeze continuing. Winds will subside overnight as lows drop close to 30°, zones of frost will be possible early Thursday.