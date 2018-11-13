First Alert Forecast: cold, blustery mid-week; gradual warm-up ahead

TUESDAY: A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, mainly east of I-55; don’t expect much temperature growth behind our cold front. Highs will only manage the lower to middle 40s with a blustery north wind. This will likely be the chilliest day we’ve seen since this past February. Overnight, clouds hold firm – though lows will fall back close to freezing, winds will stay up to preclude much frost from developing.
WEDNESDAY: Another system will begin to gather to the south of the area, spreading more clouds and funneling in chilly air to central Mississippi. Expect mostly to variably cloudy skies with a small chance of a shower or two. A random snow flurry or two can’t be ruled out, mainly north of I-20. Highs will stay in the 40s, with a brisk northerly breeze continuing. Winds will subside overnight as lows drop close to 30°, zones of frost will be possible early Thursday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An upper low will spin north of the area, ushering in brighter skies by Thursday. Highs will rebound into the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday, gradually working our way through the 50s – into the lower 60s by Saturday and Sunday. A weak system may offer a chance for a shower or two Monday, along with a slight dip in temperatures – to the upper 50s.
