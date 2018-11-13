CONSIDER THIS: Being Civil and Respectful

Crenshaw accepted the apology, joked about Davidson, and then reminded everyone to Never Forget the service of the people who serve our country in the Armed Forces and recognized Davidson’s father, a firefighter who was killed in the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11. Another example in the “what we need more of bucket” was Republican Martha McSally conceding the Arizona Senate Race after a very close, bitter battle, in a very respectful and gracious exit. She showed how to handle disappointment with class.