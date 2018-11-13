CONSIDER THIS: Being Civil and Respectful

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - This past weekend on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson apologized to former Navy Seal, and newly elected Republican Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw.
In an SNL skit from the previous week, Davidson joked about Crenshaw and an eye-patch he wears. He lost his eye in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan. His third tour.
The joke wasn’t funny.
The blow-back was swift.
What Dan Crenshaw did, however, was even more respectable than Davidson’s apology.
Crenshaw accepted the apology, joked about Davidson, and then reminded everyone to Never Forget the service of the people who serve our country in the Armed Forces and recognized Davidson’s father, a firefighter who was killed in the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11. Another example in the “what we need more of bucket” was Republican Martha McSally conceding the Arizona Senate Race after a very close, bitter battle, in a very respectful and gracious exit. She showed how to handle disappointment with class.
People say there have been times when our country was more at odds, but in my lifetime, its hard to remember when there has been so much anger, hatred and division. The attacks on social media where people feel they can say anything, spewing hate and criticism without any consequence, is sad.
It’s getting old, it’s dividing our country and if it continues could cause permanent damage.
We are better than this.
It sounds cliché, but we really do have a lot more in common than what divides. Find an opportunity to get along, to see the good in people, just like Dan Crenshaw and Pete Davidson.
It’s okay to agree to disagree… just do it in a respectful way.
