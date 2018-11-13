Cold weather shelters opening in Jackson tonight

The City of Jackson, along with the Stewpot Community Opportunity Center are opening several shelters for people in need tonight.

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is opening several emergency cold weather shelters Tuesday night.

Temperatures are expected to reach freezing and below.

- Opportunity Center:

845 West Amite St. Jackson, MS 39203 Center

Center opens at 3:30 pm

- Billy Brumfield Men’s Shelter:

1244 South Gallatin St. Jackson, MS 39201

Center opens at 5:00 pm

- Gateway Rescue Mission Shelter:

410 South Gallatin St. Jackson, MS 39203

Center opens at 2:30 pm

- The Salvation Army: 110 Presto Lane Jackson, MS 39206

Center opens at 4:30 pm

