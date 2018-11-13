Cold weather shelters opening in Jackson tonight

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is opening several emergency cold weather shelters Tuesday night.
Temperatures are expected to reach freezing and below.
The City of Jackson, along with the Stewpot Community Opportunity Center are opening several shelters for people in need tonight.
- Opportunity Center:
845 West Amite St. Jackson, MS 39203 Center
Center opens at 3:30 pm
- Billy Brumfield Men’s Shelter:
1244 South Gallatin St. Jackson, MS 39201
Center opens at 5:00 pm
- Gateway Rescue Mission Shelter:
410 South Gallatin St. Jackson, MS 39203
Center opens at 2:30 pm
- The Salvation Army: 110 Presto Lane Jackson, MS 39206
Center opens at 4:30 pm
