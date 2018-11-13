POLICE: Clinton couple found growing marijuana in presence of two young children

Approximately one (1) pound of marijuana and two (2) grow tents were seized from the property, along with two (2) firearms and various items of drug paraphernalia. Source: Clinton Police Department
By Waverly McCarthy | November 13, 2018 at 3:38 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 3:41 PM

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - One man has been arrested after Clinton police discovered a marijuana growing operation in a Cynthia Street home.

On Tuesday, officers were called to 109 Cynthia Street in reference to a domestic distuurbance.

When officers arrived, they smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana.

A search warrant was secured and evidence discovered indicated that the husband and wife have been growing marijuana in the presence of their two children, ages 5 and 6.

Approximately one pound of marijuana and two growing tents were seized from the property, along with two firearms and various items of drug paraphernalia.

29-year-old Christopher Rollins, of Shreveport, Louisiana was taken in to custody on charges related to manufacturing a controlled substance, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and child endangerment.

Christopher Rollins, age 29, of Shreveport, Louisiana was taken in to custody on multiple charges. Source: Clinton Police Department
Similar charges are pending on the wife, 25-year-old Tranisha Thomas, of Bossier City, Louisiana.

Rollins and Thomas have been residents of Clinton for about one year.

