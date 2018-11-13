POLICE: Clinton couple found growing marijuana in presence of two young children

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - One man has been arrested after Clinton police discovered a marijuana growing operation in a Cynthia Street home.
On Tuesday, officers were called to 109 Cynthia Street in reference to a domestic distuurbance.
When officers arrived, they smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana.
A search warrant was secured and evidence discovered indicated that the husband and wife have been growing marijuana in the presence of their two children, ages 5 and 6.
Approximately one pound of marijuana and two growing tents were seized from the property, along with two firearms and various items of drug paraphernalia.
29-year-old Christopher Rollins, of Shreveport, Louisiana was taken in to custody on charges related to manufacturing a controlled substance, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and child endangerment.
Similar charges are pending on the wife, 25-year-old Tranisha Thomas, of Bossier City, Louisiana.
Rollins and Thomas have been residents of Clinton for about one year.
