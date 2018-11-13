Civil Rights pioneer explains why comment by Cindy Hyde-Smith is offensive

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Civil Rights activist Flonzie Brown Wright, who worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped register black voters during the civil rights movement, spoke to WLBT on Monday to explain why Cindy Hyde-Smith should apologize for her comment and educate herself.
Wright says the comment about public hanging was offensive and hurtful.
She says she has been called the racial names, had death threats and had two first cousins who were teenagers, murdered during the height of racial unrest in this state.
Wright says Hyde-Smith's statement on the comment is not acceptable and insensitive.
“We’re in an environment that allows statements like that to just be cavalier, nonchalant, and folks just oughta understand. Well, we don’t understand. Because again, it’s because of the journey that we have traversed through for many, many, many years," she said. "As you know, Mississippi has the highest number of lynchings than any other state in the country. Until you have had a relative who has been lynched and beaten and killed and shot and dragged, which I have had....so until you have walked a mile in my shoes, you can’t tell me how bad your feet hurt.”
Wright says the Senator should go to the Civil Rights Museum and touch the names of those who were lynched in this state.
