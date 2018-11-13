Chick-fil-A will expand delivery nationwide, partnering with DoorDash

(RNN) - Chick-fil-A is now delivering and to promote this new feature, they’re giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches through Nov. 20.
The fast food giant is partnering with DoorDash at 1,100 locations across the U.S. to provide home delivery, according to Restaurant Business.
To get a free sandwich, customers must place a $5 minimum through the DoorDash app and use the promotional code “CFADELIVERY."
The Atlanta-based chain tested delivery last year in Nashville and Louisville, KY, and they learned a few things about their delivery test.
- About 90 percent of DoorDash orders contained waffle fries.
- Orders peaked during dinner and during bad weather.
- Delivery sales were highest for locations near hospitals and universities.
The company is the fasted growing chain in the U.S. with more than 2,300 locations - generating more than $9 billion in annual sales.
