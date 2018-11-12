VIDEO: Governor defends Cindy Hyde Smith “public hanging” comment in press conference

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Cindy Hyde-Smith is standing by her statement released Sunday regarding her comments about a public hanging made earlier this month while on the campaign trail.
Monday morning, Governor Phil Bryant and Cindy Hyde-Smith spoke at the Right to Life event in Jackson at the GOP headquarters; Hyde-Smith’s first public appearance since a video was released, that has since gone viral in which many say she made a racist comment.
Governor Bryant came to Hyde-Smith’s defense during the press conference.
Watch the video below:
The viral video of Cindy Hyde-Smith’s comment, which was filmed November 2nd, showed Hyde-Smith at a gathering with her supporters in Tupelo.
She can be heard in the video saying to a crowd about rancher Colin Hutchinson, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row”.
The video has gone viral on social media. It has been viewed over 3.39 million times with thousands of retweets and shares on Facebook, drawing harsh criticism from people around the nation.
