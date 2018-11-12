First Alert Forecast: downpours likely Monday; chilly week ahead

MONDAY: An active start to your new work and school week – umbrellas and jackets will be a must to head out the door. Expect rain throughout much of the day with a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will top out in the 50s. Rain will taper late; but still be present as lows dip in the middle to upper 30s amid clouds.
TUESDAY: A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, mainly east of I-55; don’t expect much temperature growth behind our cold front. Highs will only manage the lower to middle 40s with a blustery north wind. This will likely be the chilliest day we’ve seen since this past February. Overnight, clouds hold firm – though lows will fall back close to freezing, winds will stay up to preclude much frost from developing.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our active pattern will continue through mid-late week as another low will develop in the Gulf, lifting north, bringing another chance for rain Wednesday, winding up Thursday as it exits the area. Highs will gradually begin to warm up from the 40s Wednesday to the lower 50s by Thursday. Brighter and warmer day return later in the week as we rebound to the 60s by the weekend.
