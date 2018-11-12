Councilman Aaron Banks to address Cindy Hyde-Smith’s “distasteful comments” during press conference

Furthermore, it is even more deplorable that religious organizations and faith-based organizations of the Caucasian race have not spoken out against the Senator desiring to attend a hanging. During the Civil Rights Movement, Caucasian ministers, Jonathan Daniels, Reverend James Reeb, and Lay Woman, Viola Liuzzo lost their lives because of the disgust towards racism in Salem, Alabama. Where are the Caucasian religious leaders in the state of Mississippi who have disgust and disapproves with the sitting Senator making such comments?