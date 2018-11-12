Councilman Aaron Banks to address Cindy Hyde-Smith’s “distasteful comments” during press conference

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Councilman Aaron Banks, along with leaders of the religious and faith-based community, will be addressing the “distasteful comments of Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith concerning hangings, lynchings and the racial intimidation tactics toward African Americans in Mississippi,” on Tuesday, November 13, at 10:00 a.m. on the steps of City Hall.
In his statement to the media, Councilman Banks said:
Furthermore, it is even more deplorable that religious organizations and faith-based organizations of the Caucasian race have not spoken out against the Senator desiring to attend a hanging. During the Civil Rights Movement, Caucasian ministers, Jonathan Daniels, Reverend James Reeb, and Lay Woman, Viola Liuzzo lost their lives because of the disgust towards racism in Salem, Alabama. Where are the Caucasian religious leaders in the state of Mississippi who have disgust and disapproves with the sitting Senator making such comments?
In 2007 under the administration of George W. Bush, Senator Trent Lott apologized for his racist comments which followed his resignation. Where is the moral leadership that exemplifies this example of accepting more responsibility? Local clergy and leaders will be calling on Caucasian faith-based leaders as well as other racial reconciliation organizations like Mission Mississippi to publicly denounce and ask for the immediate resignation of Senator Hyde-Smith for her intentional remarks toward hanging African Americans.
For additional information please contact Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks at 601-960-1089.
