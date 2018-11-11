Volunteers help veterans with home improvement projects

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - AmeriCorps NCCC-FEMA Corps members in Vicksburg helped veterans with different projects around the house Saturday.
The team cleaned the storage room for Louis Sullivan. They also removed dirt that was near a wall outside of his home.
“They are like angels in disguise, because I didn’t know I was going to get this thing accomplished,” Sullivan said.
The team said the Day of Service inspires a renewed level of reverence and respect for the project completed and a sense of connection with veterans.
“It was wonderful to get the chance to help this man who gave so much to protect our country and our freedom,” said Serena Carter, Americorps NCCC/Fema corps member.
“My grandfather is also a veteran. So, it feels nice giving back when I can’t go help with him with some of the things he has to do," said Rose Richter Americorps NCCC/Fema corps member. "So, it feels nice giving back.”
In addition to the home improvement projects, the team cleaned headstones and painted cannons in the Vicksburg Military Park and cleaned headstones at the historic Beulah Cemetery.
