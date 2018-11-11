UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run identified

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has identified the pedestrian killed after he was hit by a car as 58-year-old Erroll Todd Mann.
Mann was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Highway 80 West near Wiggins Road shortly before 7:30 pm. Mann suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators still have not been able to identify nor locate the responsible vehicle or driver, and are asking for assistance from the public.
Anyone with information about this fatal accident is urged to call CRIME STOPPERS at 601-355-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $2500 is available if an arrest is made.
It is being considered a hit-and-run accident and this investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
