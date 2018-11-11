R. Kelly not expected to show up at deposition in affair lawsuit

By Patrice Clark | November 10, 2018 at 8:33 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 9:35 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - R&B star R. Kelly is not expected to appear at a deposition in regards to a civil lawsuit filed by a Hinds County deputy over an alleged affair Kelly had with the deputy’s wife.

Attorneys with The Carson Law Group, that’s the group representing deputy Kenny Bryant, say they were just informed that R. Kelly and his attorneys do not intend to appear for his deposition that is scheduled for Sunday.

According to a 18-page civil lawsuit, Kenny Bryant claims that famous musician ruined his marriage and carried on a five-year affair with his wife, Asia Childress.

According to Bryant’s Attorney Dorsey Carson, Kelly’s new attorney filed a notice of appearance late Friday claiming that the discovery deadline has ended.

Carson says that they have been requesting deposition dates since last year.

Kelly is scheduled to perform in Jackson Sunday night at the Mississippi Coliseum.

WLBT has reached out to Kelly’s attorney and is waiting on a response.

