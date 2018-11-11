Monday Rain; Turning Colder

A chilly morning with temperatures near 40. Mostly cloudy today with highs in the low to middle 50s. Showers arrive late this afternoon and become widespread tonight into Monday. Flash flooding is possible into Monday, so if you live in a low lying area keep a close eye on weather conditions. A blast of colder air arrives Tuesday, leading to freezing temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning as lows dip into the 20s. During the day Tuesday, we struggle to reach the middle 40s!