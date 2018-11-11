MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, MS (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving an officer.
The shooting happened in Clarksdale, MS Saturday night when an unidentified Clarksdale police officer fatally shot a suspect.
Police responded to a prowler call in the 300 block of Clark Street at 9:01 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers came into contact with Patrick Bryant, 41, of Clarksdale. He was fatally wounded in a backyard of the 200 block of Clark Street.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.