MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clarksdale

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clarksdale
(Source: Facebook)
By Jerrica Nunley | November 11, 2018 at 1:55 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 3:43 PM

CLARKSDALE, MS (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving an officer.

The shooting happened in Clarksdale, MS Saturday night when an unidentified Clarksdale police officer fatally shot a suspect.

Police responded to a prowler call in the 300 block of Clark Street at 9:01 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers came into contact with Patrick Bryant, 41, of Clarksdale. He was fatally wounded in a backyard of the 200 block of Clark Street.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.