WFPD: Woman beat child with fly swatter handle

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police have arrested a woman after an Early Childhood Center reported severe bruising on a child.
Melissa Stevenson, 29, has been charged with causing Injury to a Child.
Police were notified on Wednesday, November 7 that the child told teachers at the school she was “beat with a fly swatter.”
Officers observed long red bruises on the child’s back. They also recovered a metal handled fly swatter from Stevenson’s home. The flyswatter has a large metal loop on the handle “that appears to fit some of the victim’s bruising.”
Court documents say Stevenson has admitted to beating the child with the metal handled fly swatter.
As of Friday afternoon, Stevenson no longer appears on the Wichita County Jail inmate roster.
