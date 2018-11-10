Two people trapped inside vehicle after crash with 18-wheeler near Canton

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A two vehicle crash Friday night on I-55 in Madison County caused delays near Canton. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a Ford Sport-Trac pulling a trailer was hit from behind by a Freightliner 18-wheeler.
The force of the collision caused the Ford Sport-Trac to overturn. Two people were trapped inside and had to be extricated by an emergency crew.
Late Friday night, MHP reported the driver of the Ford was taken to UMMC with possible life-threatening injuries. It appears he was moving household furniture.
A MHP spokesman says the use of trailer lights may have been a factor in the crash.
MHP is also warning drivers to expect delays as the area is cleared, due to debris that was spilled onto the highway.
