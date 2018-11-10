11th annual Latasha Norman Walk/Run held to honor domestic violence victims

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - According to national statistics, one in three women and one in four men will experience domestic violence in a relationship.
Saturday, dozens of people participated in an event honoring a Jackson State student who was killed by her ex-boyfriend.
The 11th annual event Saturday celebrated Norman’s life and different resource agencies were there to raise awareness and try to put an end to domestic violence.
"Latasha’s not the only victim of domestic violence,' said Shanice White, a therapist at the Latasta Norman Center at JSU. “There are so many men and women who are victims of domestic violence. It’s important for us to continue to have this conversation.”
Norman was a 20-year-old Jackson State University student when she was stabbed in the chest and stuffed in the trunk of her own car.
Organizers plan to hold this event every year as a way to encourage women and men to speak out before it's too late.
"There can be long lasting psychological mental effects of domestic violence. It's important for them to know there is help out there for them to access that help to see them through this journey."
JSU has also named a counseling center after Norman.
It’s a safe place where students, faculty and staff can get help if they are domestic violence victims.
