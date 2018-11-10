Official: Gunman apparently stopped shooting to post online

Thousand Oaks residents await to claim their vehicles as FBI agents verify vehicle registrations of autos parked in the lot of the Borderline Bar & Grill bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The gunman who killed 12 people at the country music bar in Southern California went on social media during the attack and posted about his mental state and whether people would believe he was sane, a law enforcement official said Friday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (AP)