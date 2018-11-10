Mississippi ranks number one in premature births

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi is ranked number one in the nation for babies born prematurely.
The State Health Department is reminding pregnant women to follow good health habits, to quit smoking and make sure their diet includes the right amount of folic acid.
One in seven Mississippi babies is born prematurely.
13.7 percent of infants were born before they developed to full term in 2016.
Premature birth and low birth weight are the leading causes of infant mortality in this state.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.