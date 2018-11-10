MDE releases results of Kindergarten Readiness Assessment

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of of its fall 2018 Kindergarten Readiness Assessment on Friday.
The percentage of Mississippi students scoring kindergarten-ready was 36.1 percent, compared to 36.9 percent in 2017 and 36.4 percent in 2016, according to MDE. The average score on the assessment was 501, with only 16 of 141 school districts scoring an average of 530 or above.
The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment is used to evaluate early literary skills. According to MDE, research shows that 85 percent of students at the beginning of kindergarten with a score of 530 or above are on track to be proficient readers by the end of third grade.
“High-quality early childhood education helps children prepare for kindergarten and has a positive impact on academic achievement throughout a child’s education,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.
