Jones College falls short of MACJC title

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Jones College fell short of a Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges' title on Saturday as No. 1 East Mississippi Community College defeated the Bobcats 19-14.
The fourth-ranked Bobcats turned the ball over six times and snapped an eight game winning streak. Jones College led 14-13 in the fourth quarter before the Lions took the lead with a 71-yard touchdown run by Deon McIntosh.
Jones College scores came on a 10-yard run from quarterback Stetson Bennett and Bennett’s 48-yard pass to Gabe Douglas, both in the third quarter.
Former Laurel standout Dontario Drummond had two touchdown receptions for East Mississippi.
Jones College fell to 9-2 on the season with the Lions undefeated with 11 wins.
