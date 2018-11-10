Hunt for suspects continues after teen tied up in armed home invasion

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a home invasion that occurred in broad daylight in northeast Jackson.
Two teenagers were inside when armed men entered.
Neighbors are on guard and taking steps to secure the LoHo neighborhood.
“Burglars came in while my son’s friend was downstairs. He was held at gunpoint, tied up,” Charles Waterloo read from an email.
Minutes after a home invasion on Northeast Drive, Waterloo learned about the break in from an email sent from LoHo Jackson, his neighborhood networking site.
The tax consultant was working in his home office around 4:15 p.m. Thursday when he believes he heard the suspects fleeing.
“I heard a noise and I looked out and a black pickup truck must have been doing probably 60 miles an hour, and it ran the stop sign at Robert and Northeast and kept going,” said Waterloo.
The unidentified homeowner's son and a friend were inside but were not injured.
Jackson police reported that two armed black men entered the home, demanded items and were interrupted when the homeowner arrived.
According to investigators, one drove a silver Hyundai Sonata.
It matched the description of a car reported stolen earlier in the day.
The other stole a dark gray late model Toyota Tacoma.
Waterloo has lived in the area for 20 years.
He was already planning to purchase a surveillance system for his home.
“I’m gonna order them today,” said the concerned resident. “Plus we’ve got a very active board in the neighborhood. We’re gonna present to the neighborhood proposal to gate in some of the area and also put up cameras at the major entrances.”
Waterloo praised Jackson police for their quick response.
He also is grateful for the communication that LoHo Jackson provides and the immediacy of information important to residents.
Contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or Jackson police 601-960-1234 if you have any information.
