JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run accident in Copiah County. The accident was reported around 10 p.m. Friday night north of Wesson.
Preliminary reports indicate the suspect vehicle, a Cadillac, was traveling northbound and hit two other vehicles, causing both to leave the roadway.
According to MHP, the Cadillac did not stay at the scene of the crash. The crash is under investigation and MHP says more information will be released as soon as possible.
There is no word on any injuries.
