Greenville mayor releases statement following high school football player’s death

Greenville High School’s Jeremiah Williams died one week after he fractured his neck in a game against Madison Central

By Waverly McCarthy | November 9, 2018 at 4:16 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 11:37 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jeremiah Williams, a junior defensive back for Greenville High School, died Friday, a week after he broke his C1 and C4 vertebrae in a game against Madison Central.

Greenville coach Sherrod Gideon tells WLBT that Williams was injured attempting to make a tackle.

CPR was performed on the field and Williams was airlifted to UMMC.

The Madison Central Jaguars will honor Williams with a helmet sticker during Friday night’s game.

Governor Phil Bryant also commented on the heartbreaking news on Twitter.

Errick Simmons, Mayor of Greenville, released a statement on Facebook mourning the loss of Jeremiah.

