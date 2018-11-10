Greenville mayor releases statement following high school football player’s death

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jeremiah Williams, a junior defensive back for Greenville High School, died Friday, a week after he broke his C1 and C4 vertebrae in a game against Madison Central.
Greenville coach Sherrod Gideon tells WLBT that Williams was injured attempting to make a tackle.
CPR was performed on the field and Williams was airlifted to UMMC.
The Madison Central Jaguars will honor Williams with a helmet sticker during Friday night’s game.
Governor Phil Bryant also commented on the heartbreaking news on Twitter.
Errick Simmons, Mayor of Greenville, released a statement on Facebook mourning the loss of Jeremiah.
