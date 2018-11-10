Dream Hunt Foundation gives hunt of a lifetime to special needs kids

WARREN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - More than dozen special needs kids got the chance to enjoy a weekend of food, fun and hunting.
It is all part of the Dream Hunt Foundation mission to give young people in need, from 8-18, the hunt of lifetime.
Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff's Department also helped sponsor the weekend trip to Davis Island.
Organizers say many of the kids never experience the great outdoors.
“This is our sixth year to do and we have taken 600 kids on fishing and hunting trips,” said Founder of the Dream Hunt Foundation.
The Dream Hunt Foundation is a Louisiana based nonprofit organization.
It was founded back in 2013..
