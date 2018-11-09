Woman arrested in largest heroin bust in Marshall County, AL history

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - It’s being called the largest heroin bust in Marshall County ever.
Nearly two pounds has been confiscated.
Thursday afternoon, 36-year-old Karen Joyce Scott of Fort Payne was arrested and is now facing two counts of drug trafficking.
Drug agents said this drug is typically sold on the streets in quantities of a 10th of a gram. With two pounds, that’s enough to intoxicate the entire city of Guntersville.
Marshall County Drug Task Force agents now have the heroin they confiscated along with 2 ounces of methamphetamine, and just over $45,000 in cash.
It started with a traffic stop at Crossroads Mall in Albertville by Albertville police Monday night around 10 p.m.
Albertville police notified the drug task force who then began an investigation which led them to Scott who was arrested Thursday afternoon around 3 pm.
Drug agents say this is the stuff responsible for several deaths in the area in the last couple of years.
“This hasn’t been mixed yet. It hasn’t been cut yet, doesn’t have any fentanyl in it yet. That’s what’s obviously killing the people. Heroin as we all know is dangerous but when they mix the fentanyl with it is when it’s lethal,” said John Siggers, Marshall County Drug task Force commander.
Scott is being held in the Marshall County Jail on $1 million bond.
