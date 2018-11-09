Stephen Hawking's wheelchair sells for $393,000 at auction

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, documents and files by Stephen Hawking the personal and academic possessions of Stephen Hawking at the auction house Christies in London. A wheelchair used by Stephen Hawking has sold at auction for almost 300,000 pounds ($393,000), while a copy of the scientist's doctoral thesis fetched almost 585,000 pounds ($767,000). The motorized chair, used by the physicist after he was paralyzed with motor neuron disease, sold for 296,750 pounds in a Christie’s online auction on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file) (Frank Augstein)