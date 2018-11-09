Police searching for two suspects in Jackson home invasion

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a home invasion on Northeast Drive that happened around 4:30 pm Thursday.
Police say two black men entered the home, armed with a handgun, and demanded items from a man living in the home. The homeowner later arrived and saw a truck in the driveway of his house.
It appeared that he interrupted the act and as police were being notified, both suspects fled; one in a silver sedan and one a dark gray pickup truck.
The dark gray pickup truck, described as a late model Toyota Tacoma, was stolen by the suspects and belonged to the other man living in the home. The silver sedan, described as a late model Hyundai Sonata, matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
This investigation is ongoing.
