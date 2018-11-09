Ole Miss Chancellor Vitter resigning, will remain as faculty member

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) - Chancellor Jeffrey S. Vitter is resigning from his post at the University of Mississippi, effective January 3, 2019.
In a news release issued by the university, it was said that Vitter will continue as a faculty member in the School of Engineering’s Department of Computer and Information Science.
He became chancellor of the university in January 2016.
“There is no more important role on a university campus than as a faculty member,” he stated. “I am excited about the opportunity as a faculty member to advance the university’s research and academic excellence. Both Sharon and I will remain strong citizens of Rebel Nation.”
According to the Mississippi Public Universities website, the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning President Shane Hooper thanked Chancellor Vitter for the many contributions he has made to Ole Miss.
“Dr. Vitter has made substantial contributions to the University of Mississippi during his three years as Chancellor,” said Trustee Hooper. “His leadership has moved the university forward in numerous ways and we are grateful for his service.”
An interim Chancellor will be named soon.
(Information obtained from WTVA.)
