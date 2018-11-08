Man charged after 4 children die in house fire

The children’s grandfather released a statement to KCBD’s Amanda Ruiz Thursday night. “They will be missed. Eli was so smart and sweet he never left our house with out telling us he loved us, we were so blessed to have him in our family since he was 4 months old. Ledger was funny and always said something to make his aunt laugh. Twilah was the little girl that asked for a pink dress and pretty rings. Weslynn was very serious but could wrap you around her finger with one look of her big blue eyes. They were very loved and came to our house every Sunday for dinner, they are missed by a very large family and we were very blessed to have them.”