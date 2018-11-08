Man accused of torturing, killing Bedford father, daughter surrenders to police

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ronald Newberry, the man accused of killing a father and daughter from Bedford, surrendered to police with his attorney Thursday evening, according to East Cleveland Police.
Paul Bradley and his 14-year-old daughter, Paris -- an honor roll student -- were tortured and found in a burning car in East Cleveland on Oct. 10.
Police say the Bradleys were taken from their home around 3 a.m., but the car wasn’t found six hours later.
The car, a silver Buick LaCrosse with New York license plates, was found in an abandoned lot near 14603 Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.
“The fact that you would torture a 14-year-old girl, shoot her three times in the head, but all evidence indicates Paris was shot while Paul was still alive,” said Commander Scott Gardner, a detective with the East Cleveland Police Department.
At this stage in the investigation, robbery appears to be a motive in the crime.
Police say they have video from the area that shows Newberry’s dark blue 2010 Ford Edge follow the victim’s car to Savannah Avenue.
Police say they found a picture on Instagram that was taken and posted before the homicides of the suspect in the very location.
“Mr. Newberry is very familiar with that location. We actually have an Instagram photograph of him sadistically posing prior to the homicide of that exact location,” Gardner said.
According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force:
“After a long day of tracking down Ronald Newberry, the US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force was able to get Newberry to turn himself in with his attorney at the East Cleveland Police Department. US Marshals conducted several interviews with family and associates of Newberry over the past few days and due to their efforts, Mr. Newberry surrendered. Mr. Newberry is currently in custody at the East Cleveland Police Department pending his arraignment. Any questions in regards to the investigation should be directed to the East Cleveland Police.”
Newberry has been charged with aggravated murder.
