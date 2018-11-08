Man accused of torturing, killing Bedford father, daughter surrenders to police

“After a long day of tracking down Ronald Newberry, the US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force was able to get Newberry to turn himself in with his attorney at the East Cleveland Police Department. US Marshals conducted several interviews with family and associates of Newberry over the past few days and due to their efforts, Mr. Newberry surrendered. Mr. Newberry is currently in custody at the East Cleveland Police Department pending his arraignment. Any questions in regards to the investigation should be directed to the East Cleveland Police.”