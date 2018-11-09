Harrison County school board changes dance policy for homeschool students

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Harrison County School District is changing its policy regarding homeschool students at school dances.
Homeschool students will be allowed to attend future homecoming and prom dances.
The new policy adopted this week treats home schooled students like any other student who attends a different school. They can attend dances as long as they fill out a form and the paperwork gets approved.
This comes after Lana Miske was turned away from the homecoming dance at West Harrison High School. Miske attended Harrison County schools since kindergarten, but she switched to home schooling this year due to health issues.
A West Harrison student invited Miske to the homecoming dance, but she never got inside because the school district’s policy prevented homeschoolers from attending school dances.
On Monday, the Harrison County School Board officially voted to revise the policy.
The district said the procedures are for “the safety and security of our students and staff.”
