Former principal says she did not drag autistic student

JACKSON, MS (AP) - A former elementary school principal in Mississippi is denying an accusation that she dragged an autistic child down a hallway.
The Daily Leader reports that Shelley Riley lost her job at Brookhaven Elementary School when the superintendent did not renew her contract in March. The accusation about dragging a student was the most serious issue cited in the job decision.
During a contract hearing Tuesday, Riley testified she grabbed an autistic student's backpack loop and guided him down a hallway toward school buses when she found him having a meltdown during a bad-weather dismissal on Jan. 6, 2017.
She told a hearing officer that the child repeatedly collapsed to the floor, got back up to walk and collapsed again, but no dragging occurred.
