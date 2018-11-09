First Alert Forecast: rain tapers Friday; cooler weekend

FRIDAY: Keep the umbrellas handy – rain showers will continue at times through the day as sweeping cold front pushes across the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s – many hours may be stuck in the 40s for some. Behind the front, expect clearing skies overnight as we dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Saturday looks to be ‘deceptively’ beautiful – lots of sunshine but pretty chilly. Expect highs to only manage the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday afternoon. Clouds will start to increase Sunday morning, eventually leading up to a chance for late day showers. Highs will stay in the 50s. Rain chances will increase overnight Sunday into Monday.
EXTENDED RANGE: Our next cold front will begin to head into the region, bringing another bout of rain and a push of cold air. Expect highs in the 50s again for Monday. The majority of rain will exit by Tuesday morning, though the clouds will be slower to clear. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s – dropping to near 30° by early Wednesday morning. This will likely be our first freeze of the Fall season – ending the growing season areawide. Sunshine will do its best but will only afford us lower 50s Wednesday, middle to upper 50s Thursday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
