First Alert Forecast: rain tapers Friday; cooler weekend

EXTENDED RANGE: Our next cold front will begin to head into the region, bringing another bout of rain and a push of cold air. Expect highs in the 50s again for Monday. The majority of rain will exit by Tuesday morning, though the clouds will be slower to clear. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s – dropping to near 30° by early Wednesday morning. This will likely be our first freeze of the Fall season – ending the growing season areawide. Sunshine will do its best but will only afford us lower 50s Wednesday, middle to upper 50s Thursday.