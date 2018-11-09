Dining in Florida: Bobcat munches on iguana

(RNN) – You have to watch your step in Florida.
You never know what kind of wildlife you might run into – from native alligators to imports like Burmese pythons.
This week, a visitor to the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in Palm Beach County snapped a picture of bobcat trotting along with an iguana in its mouth.
“Green iguanas are not native to South Florida, so this bobcat is doing good by preying on a non-native species,” the wildlife refuge said on Facebook.
This type of iguana normally lives in Central America, tropical parts of South America and some of the eastern Caribbean islands.
Male green iguanas can grow to over 5 feet in length and weigh up to 17 pounds. Females usually don’t exceed 7 pounds.
They were first reported in Florida in the 1960s, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The reptiles escaped from captivity during hurricanes and as unwanted pets released into the wild.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.