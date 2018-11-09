Couple found dead inside burning car after giving man a ride

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police have launched a homicide investigation into the deaths of a man and woman found dead in a car that caught fire at an abandoned home late Thursday night. Police believe the couple had given a ride to a man earlier in the evening.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, a witness called officers and explained that someone approached her father and step-mother outside Mall St. Vincent. The suspect used the couple’s cell phone to call a cab before they decided to give them a ride.
The couple was found inside a burning car at the home near the intersection of Penick Street and San Jacinto Avenue, approximately three miles from the mall. Firefighters were called to the scene just before midnight.
Police say no arrests have been made. The investigation into how the couple died is underway.
Overnight, a family member called KSLA News 12 and stated two people went missing from the mall. The caller stated the couple was at the mall with their children when a man approached them asking for a ride. The couple asked their children to go home.
The children said their parents never returned home. That same family member said the couple’s daughter said the money in her bank account was transferred to her parents and their phones were off.
This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will have live reports throughout the morning.
